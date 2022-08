Police were called to outside the Pāpāmoa library. Photo / File

An imitation gun has sparked an armed police response in Pāpāmoa.

Police were called to a report of a suspected firearm out the front of the Pāpāmoa library at 2pm.

A spokeswoman said local police were armed when they responded, as a precaution.

Two people were taken into custody at the scene about 2.05pm.

The item turned out to be an imitation firearm.