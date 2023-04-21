St John Ambulance crews were warned to stay away from Tauranga Hospital this afternoon due to an incident with a toy gun.
The issue was later discovered to be a false alarm involving a toy gun.
A St John Ambulance spokesperson confirmed an alert had been received.
“[That alert] was shortly after confirmed as a false alarm,” the spokesperson said.
A police spokesperson told the Bay of Plenty Times the incident related to a toy gun being observed near the hospital.
“It was brought to police attention about 1.45pm,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the incident was resolved very soon after.
Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty has been contacted for more information.
More to come.