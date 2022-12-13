The Christmas Tree in front of the Greerton Library and some of the Cherry Trees in Chadwick Rd are looking a bit patchy after an alleged brazen theft over the weekend. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Greerton Village’s festive decorations have lost some sparkle after lights that adorned the Christmas tree and some of the cherry tree lights went missing over the weekend.

Greerton Village manager Sally Benning said the township was going to be less bright this Christmas after two of the power sockets and two of the connectors for the lights had also been taken.

A group of up to 14 volunteers spent three and a half hours placing the decorations on the Christmas tree and a number of cherry trees on Chadwick Rd and other trees on Cameron Rd on November 27.

She said the lighting cannot be easily replaced as they take about six months to arrive from overseas.

“It is really disappointing and frustrating that someone would do this. It’s not only gutting for our volunteers, whose hard work was for everyone’s enjoyment, but for the rest of the Greerton community who looked forward to the trees being lit up every year.”

Benning said she did not know exactly when they had been taken but the theft was reported to her a few days ago when one of the community members spotted gaps in the lights on the trees.

Greerton Village Christmas tree lights are less bright this year, due to alleged theft over the weekend. Photo / Supplied





She said it was hard to know the exact replacement cost because the items were purchased in bulk order last year but estimated the loss at possibly $200 to $300, with the cables alone costing $40 to $50 each, but it could be more.

“Unfortunately, every year something tends to happen with our Christmas decorations, and that is why we heavily invested in a fence around the Christmas tree. Everything was looking quite beautiful but now the trees are looking quite patchy. It’s a real shame that someone has wanted to wreck other people’s joy.

“We’re a non-profit organisation and don’t have a lot of money so I’m hoping someone will come forward with information.”

One Greerton Village shopper said she was appalled by the “horrible person” who has wanted to spoil other people’s enjoyment.

“They’re not just a Christmas grinch, they are a dirty thief,” she said.

Hoani Simpson-Almond from the Zest Cafe agreed.

“The volunteers put a lot of time and effort into decorating the trees and making everything look really nice and bright Greerton community. It’s really unfortunate that there is always someone out there who wants to wreck things for other people, especially our village children’s enjoyment.”



























