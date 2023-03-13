Buddy Mikaere, Ngāi Tamarāwaho representative and Racing Tauranga trustee who doesn't want to see the racecourse relocated - unlike what the council wants.

Three locations have been identified sites for the potential relocation of the Tauranga Racecourse.

However, the results of a survey show most respondents want the racecourse to stay - despite Tauranga City Council expressing a preference for it to move.

As part of the Greerton Maraawaewae Study, the council is considering what to do with the 85ha piece of land which encompassed the racecourse, Tauranga Golf Club and Tauranga Equestrian Sports Association.

The study is a major project aimed at using the large tract of reserve land to help futureproof the city.

Hearings on the plan had to be deferred to April 3 and 4 after clarification was sought about the racecourse’s potential relocation.

The council had explored a number options, eventually settling on a shortlist of either: removal of the racecourse for a future hospital or recreational reserve; an enhanced status quo option, which would retain the racecourse track; or a Central Park-style option - removing the racecourse and creating a large public park.

Tauranga Golf Club and Tauranga Racecourse as viewed from air in 2008. Photo / Jimmy Joe

Council staff last year divulged their preference for removing the racetrack to allow for a potential hospital or reserve.

However, only 201 of the 897 submissions received on the proposal favoured this option.

The majority(548) preferred the enhanced status quo option, while 128 preferred the Central Park option.

Another 15 fell into the “other” category and five did not select an option.

It was anticipated that 69 people would be heard at the hearings, to be followed by deliberations from May 1.

The council last week confirmed three locations had been found for the potential relocation of the racecourse but the information was commercially confidential.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing is the lead agency of the working party tasked with exploring potential relocation options.

Hauora A Toi Bay of Plenty was working on a business case that would propose options for the future of Tauranga Hospital, the council said in a statement.

“Should a decision be made to relocate the hospital and health services to Greerton Maarawaewae, this could open up opportunities for medium to high-density housing options on this site as well as providing a range of other land uses such as private health care and open space. However, while the current hospital site presents the potential opportunity for future housing development it is unlikely to contribute to immediate housing supply challenges.”

Tauranga was in the grips of a housing crisis and the study was originally launched by the council in partnership with Kainga Ora, with initial ideas proposing housing, a park, and a transport hub.

However, the threat of a Treaty of Waitangi claim from mana whenua Ngai Tamarawāho and a lack of community support for housing development ended those plans.

During its Treaty of Waitangi negotiations, the hapū agreed the city could retain the reserve, as they were its original owners, for the purpose of recreational use. However, turning a housing development would be a breach of this agreement.

Ngai Tamarawāho representative, and Racing Tauranga trustee, Buddy Mikaere said he did not believe relocating the racetrack was feasible and questioned how much it would cost and who would pay for it.

“Our position has not changed. We are looking for a status quo with enhancements, like having more sporting associations out there,” he said.

An option offered by Racing Tauranga to retain existing facilities but also to add recreational elements. Image / Supplied

“The thing that amazes me is how much the facilities are used already by various groups.”

Permanent users of the existing grounds include Tauranga Tai Chi Club, Tauranga Tae Kwan Do Club, Tauranga Indoor Archery Club, Journey Vineyard Church, and the Tauranga Harbour City Lions Club Book Fair Committee. Tauranga Equestrian Sports Association was also based at the grounds, that is bordered by Tauranga Golf Club.

Mikaere said it was important to note the racetrack was in a floodplain. Having a shared green space that could host community and sporting events was “so bloody obvious” and “just makes sense”, he said.

In April last year, the council’s strategy and growth group manager Christine Jones was asked how much the proposed relocation would cost, who was expected to pay for it, and whether the council was considering a $70m option in Paengaroa, as suggested among racing circles.

Jones said a cross-organisational working party was to be set up “to look at options”.

“This work would give consideration to a range of matters including site suitability and financing.”

Later that year, Jones also confirmed the council’s preferred option was to remove the racetrack from the site and allow for the provision of potential health facilities.

The hearings were originally expected to be held in November, followed by deliberations, with a decision expected in December but in October, the council announced the delay, citing the need for clarification regarding sites for a potential relocation of the racecourse and equestrian facilities, opening up the golf course for increased community use and safe access to the Kopurererua Valley, plus clarifying the potential need for health services on the site.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing was contacted for comment.