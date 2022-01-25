Greerton Aquatic Centre to close for nine weeks

Greerton Aquatic Centre. Photo / NZME

The Greerton Aquatic and Leisure Centre will close for nine weeks to undertake scheduled maintenance and improvements to this much-loved community facility.

Improvements will be made to enhance the visitor experience including an upgrade to the reception area, new non‐slip poolside flooring and additional change room facilities.

The centre will close from February 7.

Along with new family rooms close to the learn to swim pool, additional change facilities including three accessibility change rooms will be created next to the Hydrotherapy Pool.

This 18m pool is heated to 34C and has an access ramp to make it easier for patrons with injuries or limited accessibility to enter the warm water.

There are also water wheelchairs available onsite and sensory swimming every Wednesday evening where the lights are dimmed and noise reduced to help those with sensory sensitivities enjoy a swim.

Greerton Aquatic and Leisure Centre will be closed for nine weeks due to the time needed to complete seismic strengthening, with over 100 roof brackets being installed above the pool area, as well as re‐painting all three pools.

These two large tasks can't take place concurrently, Bay Venues chief executive Chad Hooker said.

"We are also taking this time to undertake important maintenance to the pools and

plant room, install new grandstand seating and add much needed additional change facilities.

"Our customer's safety is paramount, so new non‐slip poolside flooring is also being installed".

Greerton Aquatic & Leisure Centre was established in 1971, starting off as an outdoor pool that is now fully enclosed and enjoyed by over 80,000 people annually. Along with three pools, it is also home to Clubfit Greerton gym, which will continue to operate over the aquatic closure period.

