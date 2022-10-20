Many employers showcased their jobs and training opportunities. Photo Jim Birchall

HC Post was invited to the Gr8 Job Hauraki Job Market on October 19, held at the Paeroa War Memorial Hall.

With massive skill shortages continuing to plague the trades and seasonal jobs like fruit picking, Gr8 Job Hauraki was about local jobs for local people, in particular those in the 16-24-years-old category.

The Hauraki District Council worked closely with their local business community to drive employment opportunities in our district and find the perfect fit for both parties.

The event appeared to be a success with a number of young people engaging with trade, council and business representatives at installations from major employers like labour recruiters AWF, mining operator Oceana Gold, training provider Te Wananga o Aotearoa, fast-food giant McDonalds and Blueberry country orchard in Ngatea.

Making a connection to youth culture was paramount, and some exhibiting employers utilised VR technology and advanced simulators to allow attendees to get a virtual grip on what a job like being a crane operator is all about.

HC Post's reporter was thrust into the hot seat of Major Oak Safety Training's high-fidelity simulator.

Representatives from Major Oak said the simulator offers a full range of interchangeable controls, training modules, and full custom scenarios, and is interchangeable so a student can seamlessly switch to an area of interest, "we can simulate forklifts, mobile cranes, diggers, tracks and rollers".

In total, the simulator caters to 12 different types of machines with over 1200 different simulations that can include variables like high wind, rain, snow and thunderstorms.

The day was in two parts with the morning dedicated to a workshop for employers to help them understand and get the best out of their Generation Z employees, followed by the job seekers in the afternoon.