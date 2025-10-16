Tauranga Hospital is on the earthquake-prone buildings register, along with several other buildings in Tauranga. Photo / NZME
The Government’s planned shake-up of the earthquake-prone building system could cut six Tauranga buildings from the register, saving owners millions of dollars in remediation costs.
Indicative estimates from National’s research and communications team found the changes would together save the owners of some of Tauranga’s 19 quake-prone buildings about $39million, Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell said.
Tauranga City Council general manager of regulatory and community services Sarah Omunsden said six of the 19 buildings on the earthquake-prone buildings register were owned by the council or its facilities arm Bay Venues and four others by wider government agencies.
“Of the 19 buildings, our initial analysis using the new guidelines suggests there will be 13 likely to remain classified as earthquake-prone buildings.”
Omunsden said there were no privately owned earthquake-prone buildings in the CBD.
She said eight areas of the hospital required seismic fixes, including the podium, emergency department, stairway and elevator tower, kitchen block, Radiology T28, Building 50, wards in the west block and the northern wing.
Nationwide, there are more than 5800 buildings on the register.
Penk said the new earthquake-prone building system would only relate to buildings deemed a “genuine risk to human life” in medium and high-seismic zones. The Bay of Plenty is in a medium-risk zone.
If passed into law next year, it would mean thousands of buildings would be removed from the system.
Penk said the current system was “well-intentioned” and the new system was expected to save more than $8.2 billion in remediation and demolition costs.
“For many buildings, the price of strengthening runs from hundreds of thousands to several million dollars. As a result, these buildings are often left empty and become derelict, making them even more dangerous to bystanders in an earthquake.”
He said cities and regions were losing businesses, churches, town halls and classrooms that were “central to their local economies and community spirit”.
Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Timesand Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 25 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.