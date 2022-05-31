An introduction to the national system for managing earthquake-prone buildings. It explains why we have a national system and gives a brief overview of how the system works. / Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

Tauranga Hospital has four earthquake-prone buildings, including the theatre block and main ward, the district health board has revealed.

An earthquake-prone building is more likely to sustain damage following a moderate earthquake and, as a result, be a higher risk to public and staff safety.

Tauranga is a medium-risk zone for earthquakes compared to other parts of the country such as Wellington, which is categorised as high-risk.

The four buildings at Tauranga Hospital classed as earthquake-prone are the kitchen and site-wide building services located in the building's basement (T20); offices and support services building and transit lounge (T24); main ward and clinical services block (T45); and the theatre block (T46).

Tauranga Hospital has four affected buildings including the main ward and theatre block. Photo / NZME

Upgrade and strengthening work to bring the kitchen and site-wide building services building up to code would include demolition of the first and ground floor structure and then structural upgrade of the basement walls. The long-term proposal for this building is that it will be impacted by the proposed new Clinical Services Building;

Strengthening work has been undertaken on the exterior of the offices and support services building and transit lounge building previously. Further work would be needed to upgrade the internal walls. However, the building would need to be vacated before this work could start.

Upgrade and strengthening work to bring the main ward and clinical services block and the theatre block buildings up to code would be needed in the primary structure, floor and foundations. This would require both buildings to be vacated. The health board's preferred plan is to build a new Clinical Services Building.

The repair work must be done in the next 12.5 years.

The main entrance to Tauranga Hospital. Photo / NZME

Since the decision was made to vacate Hutt Hospital's Heretaunga Ward block due to seismic issues and the latest standards, other health boards have been asked questions about their seismic assessments in the last few days, Bay of Plenty District Health Board said in a statement.

"In common with many other DHBs around the country, the BOPDHB also needs to do further seismic upgrading at Tauranga Hospital to achieve the latest standards.

"We have received expert engineering advice that the risk to people while we plan the future for the buildings is low.

"The safety of our staff and patients is our priority, as is maintaining our hospital's clinical and acute services."

An earthquake-prone building doesn't need to be unoccupied and there were a number of differences between Tauranga and Hutt hospitals.

Hutt Hospital sits on the main Wellington faultline in a much higher earthquake risk zone and its seismic rating is extremely low.

Tauranga Hospital has the ability to either upgrade over 12.5 years or build a new Clinical Services Block and vacate the earthquake-prone buildings.

The Whakatāne Hospital building was not an earthquake-prone building.

The health board says it is "proactively" monitoring and managing the risks associated with the Tauranga Hospital earthquake-prone buildings.

"BOPDHB has been included in the Ministry of Health Regional Hospital Redevelopment Programme.

"As such we are currently developing a business case to build a new Clinical Services Block, which can both bring the hospital up to latest standards and address our accommodation pressures for the longer term.

"The business case will also consider a greenfield build option if suitable land is available."