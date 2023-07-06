Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Govt put on notice for training allowance as more than 40 per cent of social work students drop out

Carmen Hall
By
6 mins to read
Registered social workers need more support

Social workers are at the coalface every day dealing with vulnerable people and families who need their help. But fears have been raised about staff retention, attraction and safety for a sector in crisis. As

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times