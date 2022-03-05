Mataniu Selesele, Lauiga Toma and Tavae Key are RSE workers from Samoa who have not been home for years due to Covid. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Kiwifruit employers are trying to get thousands of RSE workers into the country before the harvest, which is expected to be a record, gets into full swing later this month.

Some of those seasonal workers had been absent from New Zealand for two years because of Covid.

Others that had decided to stay told NZME ''I miss home badly. I miss my family so much.''

But the money they sent to loved ones was being used to build houses and pay for food and medications.

Growers had welcomed the Government's move to increase the Recognised Seasonal Employer cap from 14,400 to 16,000 for horticulture sectors including kiwifruit, wine and apples.

However, New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc said the increase ''won't benefit the upcoming harvest'' and it needed 24,000 seasonal workers with a predicted shortfall of 6500.

The current kiwifruit crop looked ''fabulous'' and Apata Group managing director Stuart Weston said it could be a ''season from heaven''.

However, he expressed concern despite the ''magnificent crop on the vines'' about the arrival of RSE workers and the lack of backpackers who came in on the Working Holiday Scheme.

''If the RSEs come that will be glorious as we have been so desperately short so we are really excited to get them back.''

Weston said Apata had more than 300 RSEs and a lot of those were yet to arrive.

Growers were also understandably nervous and anxious about getting the crop off.

However, Weston remained hopeful the industry could pull it off.

DMS Progrowers chief executive Derek Masters said it had 65 RSE workers living in its own villages.

''More are arriving soon from Samoa and Vanuatu. We expect to peak at around 115 RSE workers but it is still not enough to meet our season worker shortfall.''

EastPack chief executive Hamish Simson said it had employed a large contingent of RSE workers from the Island and it was still waiting for some to come in.

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc chief executive Colin Bond said RSEs were a skilled and reliable workforce.

''They increase the productivity in the horticulture industries and are able to fill shortfalls where there are not enough New Zealanders available.''

Bond said while the increase of RSE workers announced by the Government would not benefit the upcoming harvest it welcomed the increase for the long term.

The Government had also announced the reopening of the Working Holiday Scheme from March 13.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said that would also provide the horticulture sector with access to more workers to help close out the season.

An Immigration New Zealand spokeswoman said there were currently 10,220 RSE workers in New Zealand, including more than 1,550 in the Bay of Plenty.

Flights had been arriving semi-regularly from Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu and more workers were expected from Pacific countries throughout the season.

She said INZ was still in the process of allocating the additional 1,600 RSE places to employers.

Meet the Trevelyan RSE kiwifruit workers who have stayed in NZ

Lauiga Toma, 38, father of three from Upolu, Samoa

How long have you worked at Trevelyan's?

Seven years. I have been here this time since 2020.

What is your current role, what do you like about your job and why is it important to you?

I am studying as a team leader of all the Samoans and working as an orchard supervisor looking after the RSE teams and some local people. I like working together with different people, with different abilities and I like helping them with how to do the work.

How would you describe the work culture at Trevelyan's and what stands out most for you?

What I like the most is Trevelyan's is like a family. They encourage people to better themselves. They give us the opportunities to learn new skills.

How important is your wage for your family at home and what does the money enable them to do, that they otherwise wouldn't be able to?

The money I am sending home is helping my family a lot, not only for everyday needs and wants but for the long term. Every week I send money home for my family. I have to take care of the food and also I have to send money for the things we need to build in our house for the long term.

Do you like living in the Te Puke community and why?

Te Puke is really nice, it's peaceful. Te Puke is not like Auckland, it is just a little town, and the people are friendly and make me feel like I'm still at home.

What do you miss most about home?

I miss most my kids and my family. Because I'm a dad, I miss being a dad, but I stay here because I have to provide for my family.

Has Covid affected you or any of your family?

There are no cases in Samoa, only in quarantine. When Covid first came, we were not sure if we could come back if we went home and that's why I made the decision to stay here. When it has settled down then I can go home and come back like normal.

Tavae Key, 27 from Upolu, Samoa, who has a partner working at Trevelyan's

How long have you worked at Trevelyan's?

This year is going to be my fifth season. I arrived back here in 2021, February, so I've been here a year.

What is your current role, what do you like about your job and why is it important to you?

This year I am a packing supervisor and I am getting a promotion to be trained as a packhouse sub assistant manager. I love it. I am so passionate about my job and getting opportunities, promotions, and as an employee, I would give 110 per cent just to make sure I do a good job.

How would you describe the work culture at Trevelyan's and what stands out most for you?

Everyone's welcoming here and it's a workplace you feel comfortable working here. Trevelyan's caters for different cultures and different age groups and it's getting to know different people from different cultures, it's awesome to know and meet different people from different cultures.

How important is your wage for your family at home and what does the money enable them to do, that they otherwise wouldn't be able to?

I am sending money to my parents if they need anything, basic needs, their living costs.

Do you like living in the Te Puke community and why?

I live at the [onsite] camp. The people are friendly, most of the people I meet here, I get a chance to see them everywhere around the town and socialise with them.

What do you miss most about home?

My parents. Most of the foods from our country are imported here.

Has Covid affected you or any of your family or your ability to go home?

It was my choice to stay here to be able to work hard and earn more, so I am able to support my family.

Mataniu Selesele, 34 from Apia, Samoa

How long have you worked at Trevelyan's?

I have worked for Trevelyan's for five to six years and have not been home since I came here in 2020 - nearly two years

What is your current role, what do you like about your job and why is it important to you?

Before, I worked in quality control, but I decided this year I needed a change so I decided to train as a forklift driver. There's lots to learn, learning new skills and more experience. I haven't done that before so I am training to do that now.

How important is your wage for your family at home and what does the money enable them to do, that they otherwise wouldn't be able to?

Money goes to my mother. Sometimes I am sending money for her medication and food and other things to satisfy my family's needs and wants and towards building new houses for the family - that's the reason I came over. If there is something urgent then I am able to get money to them.

Do you like living in the Te Puke community and why?

I live at the camp [at Trevelyan's]. I like it because there are lots of Samoan people so I am catching up with them all the time and we are near to the town and supermarket. It's good to catch up with other people.

What do you miss most about home?

I miss home badly. I miss my family so much. We have catch-ups all the time and I am missing them so much. We video chat with them every single day. I miss [Samoan] umu, but we do get to have them sometimes.

Has Covid affected any of your family?

The only thing Covid affected for me was going back home. I can go back, but it might be too hard for me to come back [to New Zealand] again.