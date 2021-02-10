Go Local! Pop-up pay-as-you-feel restaurant returns to Pāpāmoa

Bluebiyou chef Matt Schaeffer plating up desserts for diners at the Everybody Eats pop-up restaurant. Photo / Chay McLaren

The pop-up restaurant where people pay as much as they can afford is back next week in one of Pāpāmoa's iconic restaurant venues after the trial proved to be a roaring success.

Everybody Eats is a weekly menu serving restaurant-quality, three-course meals prepared by volunteer chefs, from food rescued by Good Neighbour at the upmarket restaurant Bluebiyou on Pāpāmoa Beach.

The concept aims to reduce food waste, food poverty and social isolation is seeing people from all walks of life break bread together on Monday nights in Pāpāmoa.

Each week a different chef takes over the kitchen and menu and each night runs on a first-in, first-served basis.

The registered charity also operates out of Auckland and Wellington, and plans to expand in future.

Founder Nick Loosley, winner of the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year, set up a seven-week trial of Everybody Eats in Pāpāmoa last year.

Its success, and sponsorship from the Wright Family Foundation, will see Everybody Eats continue weekly from Monday. (FEB15)

He said the trial was a success with between 120 and 160 people dining each night.

Kai Aroha founder Tania Lewis-Rickard was instrumental in helping to promote Everybody Eats in the community.

The volunteer organisation provides free weekly community meals in Greerton, Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui.

"Everybody Eats' values line up with Kai Aroha values - to reduce poverty and social isolation," Lewis-Rickard said.

She said those who struggle to have nutritious kai on the table every night of the week now have two options for community meals.

She said the team made people feel welcomed, comfortable and valued.

"That is the key factor - the ngākau aroha (compassion). You see the sparkle in their eyes and the cheer in their smiles."

Chef Matt Schaeffer and his brother Nathan Schaeffer co-own Bluebiyou and felt that opening their doors one night a week was a great way to give back to the community.

Matt previously volunteered with Everybody Eats in Auckland and regularly gives up his night off to work at Everybody Eats Pāpāmoa.

"I really like the vibe – it's wholesome, and therapeutic in a way – and it's been a great way to build relationships with other local hospitality professionals."

While donations from diners cover most of the operating costs, sponsorship from the Wright Family Foundation helped meet the cost of food, pay some staff costs and top up the rescued food.

The foundation chose to support the movement after working alongside Nick Loosley and Blue Light in 2020 to provide meals to vulnerable families in South Auckland during the lockdowns.

"We're thrilled to support Nick to offer Everybody Eats in Pāpāmoa," said foundation chief executive Chloe Wright.

"Paying as much as you feel means you can share the load. Supported by a great team of volunteer staff and chefs, our community can only benefit in shared meals and connections of people."

Everybody Eats pop-up restaurant

When: Every Monday night from February 15, 6pm-8pm

Where: Bluebiyou, 559 Papamoa Beach Rd.