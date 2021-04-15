Get your Book Buzz at Te Puke library

Te Puke Library customer services representative Linda Mitchell - Book Buzz is about to start up in the library.

Two new offerings at Te Puke Library both involve letters and words.

Next week sees the first Book Buzz group while each Thursday there's a chance to play Scrabble from noon.

Te Puke Library customer services representative Linda Mitchell says Book Buzz is a chance for like-minded people to share recommendations and ideas

''We are inviting people to come along and have a cup of tea and discuss the books they have been reading and their favourite authors and we are going to give them a suggestion list at the end of the meeting,'' she says.

The group may decide to pick a genre, or theme such as New Zealand authors or non-fiction, and then each chose a book that fits to read and talk about at the next Book Buzz.

''It's to try and get people reading different authors and different things. People tend to come in and look at one author, or they might go to the one next to it. This way at least it will give them some other ideas on what to read.''

Linda says there is also a social element to the group.

The first Book Buzz will be on April 22 at 10am and it will then be held on the fourth Thursday of each month.

Scrabble sessions have already started at the request of New Zealand Scrabblers.

''They asked if they could set up and play,'' says Linda.

Anyone can join in with the group looking to introduce more people to the game and offering tips and guidance on how to play.