Photo / File

A house fire in Gate Pa is under investigation.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said fire crews were called to the blaze on Ward St at around 9.20pm on Friday.

The fire was located on the upper floor of a two-story dwelling, he said.

The fire was extinguished just before 10.30pm.

No one was reported to be inside the house.

A fire investigator was examining the scene on Saturday morning.