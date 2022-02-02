Penryn Ballinger with Freeze at The Butterfly Garden. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Mill Stream walkway on Union Hill is becoming established as a beautiful oasis for butterflies.

The Butterfly Garden — a joint initiative between Habitat Enhancement and Landcare Partnership (HELP) Waihi and Herb Waihi — is just four months old and emerging as a tranquil spot for all to enjoy.

Each day volunteers work in the area, which is covered with maturing swan plants. Many flower varieties are blooming and herbs and vegetables are planted there too.

At least 100 butterflies were seen flitting about at the half-acre garden section of the walkway last week.

Many more butterflies are expected as the area is constantly being planted out with more food/flowers for the butterflies, Herb Waihi president Penryn Ballinger says.

The swan plants will become bigger and will able to support more caterpillars. We expect the garden to be even better by Spring time, it'll be amazing. Penryn Ballinger

The walkway is popular with dog walkers, she says, and they get many compliments about the garden and how they're enjoying watching the project develop.

Waihi's special area on Union Hill where families can walk among the butterflies.

The project has been in the making since last year when Help Waihi chairman Warwick Buckman spoke at a society meeting.

Herb Waihi (previously known as Waihi Herb Society) gathered the seeds and raised and potted about 2000 seedlings. They were able to make use of Help Waihi's potting shed, greenhouse and shadehouse areas.

Help Waihi cleared the land, which was full of privet and weeds. Herb Waihi has been working on The Butterfly Garden since October making the walkways, defining the gardens, weeding and planting.

• Contact the group via Facebook Waihi Herb Society. Members have a wealth of knowledge and meetings are held every month. The group has a seed library. New members are welcome.