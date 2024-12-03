Police were out in force in Tauranga on Thursday during gang-linked tangi. Photo / NZ Police

Three men have denied charges of wearing Mongrel Mob gang insignia in public in Tauranga.

They were among people arrested during police operations in response to the new gang patch ban – in force since November 21 – and monitoring of tangi for prominent Mongrel Mob member Wayne Kelly, also known as Ned Kelly, and his partner in Tauranga last week.

Police were out in force in Matapihi, Judea and Pyes Pā during the tangi preparations and gatherings.

Brandon Fowler, 32, from Brookfield appeared in the Tauranga Registrar’s Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to knowingly, and without reasonable excuse, displaying Mongrel Mob insignia on a T-shirt on Kingswood Rd in Brookfield on November 27.

Two other men also appeared before Community Magistrate Sherida Cooper on Monday facing the same charge – with different insignia and locations – on Monday.