Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Gang patch ban: Three deny wearing Mongrel Mob insignia in public in Tauranga

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
2 mins to read
Police were out in force in Tauranga on Thursday during gang-linked tangi. Photo / NZ Police

Police were out in force in Tauranga on Thursday during gang-linked tangi. Photo / NZ Police

Three men have denied charges of wearing Mongrel Mob gang insignia in public in Tauranga.

They were among people arrested during police operations in response to the new gang patch ban – in force since November 21 – and monitoring of tangi for prominent Mongrel Mob member Wayne Kelly, also known as Ned Kelly, and his partner in Tauranga last week.

Police were out in force in Matapihi, Judea and Pyes Pā during the tangi preparations and gatherings.

Brandon Fowler, 32, from Brookfield appeared in the Tauranga Registrar’s Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to knowingly, and without reasonable excuse, displaying Mongrel Mob insignia on a T-shirt on Kingswood Rd in Brookfield on November 27.

Two other men also appeared before Community Magistrate Sherida Cooper on Monday facing the same charge – with different insignia and locations – on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Manaia Kimura, 31, from Lower Kaimai pleaded not guilty to displaying a Mongrel Mob bulldog insignia in Matapihi Rd near Mount Maunganui on November 27.

Dion Haitana, 53, from Putāruru, denied displaying Mongrel Mob insignia on a T-shirt and Mongrel Mob rings in public on State Highway 36 in Tauranga on November 28.

All three were bailed and scheduled to reappear in the Tauranga District Court for separate case review hearings early next year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Their bail conditions included not wearing gang insignia in public.

A warrant was issued for Gate Pā 31-year-old Jose Manuel Waenga’s arrest after he failed to appear on charges of breaching the gang insignia ban in Brookfield on November 27 by allegedly wearing the number 13. He was also charged with possessing a knife in public and two drug-related alleged offences.

Under the new Gangs Act 2024, a person convicted for publicly displaying gang insignia could be sentenced to up to six months in prison or a fine of up to $5000. Gang membership would also be an aggravating factor at sentencing hearings.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.

Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times