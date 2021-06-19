Future proofing Cameron Rd: Tauranga City Council considers changes to $45m project

A section of Cameron Rd from 17th Ave to the Tauranga CBD is getting an upgrade. Photo / NZME

Changes are being made to a $45 million roading project in response to public feedback.

Tauranga City Council is looking at changes to the Futureproofing Cameron Rd project design as a result of feedback on parking, signalled crossing, traffic flow, cycle lanes and trees.

More than 270 people responded to the council's online survey about the $45m government-funded project.

On Wednesday the council released a report on the community feedback, which will be used to firm up the detailed design plans to make Cameron Rd safer, more attractive and provide more ways to travel through Te Papa peninsula.

A couple of key changes have been recommended to include in the detailed design plan, which will make a difference to residents and businesses along Cameron Rd.

The changes included Fifth Avenue (east and west) remaining left in/left out.

The community expressed concern about proposed intersection changes where the current left in/left out at 5th Ave (east) was being changed to be left out only and the proposed cul-de-sac of 5th Ave (west), where currently there was no cul-de-sac.

Future transportation project, Cameron Road. Photo / Supplied

People and businesses at 5th Ave (east) were concerned about a change to left out only and how it would impact the safety of students, access to their properties, and traffic flow.

These concerns were also reiterated by residents on Arundel St.

To improve safety the intersection will also be narrowed to encourage people to turn more slowly into the avenue.

Hamilton St will also remain without traffic lights to avoid congestion.

To further improve pedestrian safety and cycle lane connectivity in this area (from the proposed bi-directional cycleway to the existing cycle network in the west), a signalised pedestrian crossing will be installed somewhere between Wharf and Hamilton Sts.

A loading bay will be installed between 10th and 11th Aves on the western side of the road.

This will support local businesses with loading and unloading as this is one of the few areas along Cameron Rd where businesses don't have rear loading access from service lanes and private access.

These loading bays will be reviewed in time.

A clearway will also be created at 3rd Ave (east).

This will allow access to businesses, where entrances may be impacted by new traffic lights.

Some of the key themes from the feedback included why the Futureproofing Cameron Rd project was needed and the council's ability to deliver.

There was good support from the community to improve safety along Cameron Rd, make Cameron Rd more accessible for those walking or travelling by bike and improve bus services.

There was also concern around economic impacts to local businesses and community impacts due to construction disruption and loss of parking.

The council was working to address those concerns through the detailed design plan and construction schedule.

The final detailed design was due for completion in August, with main construction works set to begin in September.