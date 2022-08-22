The action plan involves more than $2 billion in upgrades to the city centre.

The future of public transport in Tauranga's CBD has been put under the microscope by city leaders.

The details of where and how the city bus routes will run was the main issue on the table at a Public Transport Committee meeting yesterday.

Tauranga City Council's "milestone" City Centre Action Plan was approved last week.

The action plan involves more than $2 billion in upgrades to the city centre with combined council, government, and private investment, including a new courthouse and an extended waterfront park and events space.

The plan's "priority actions" for public transport include the creation of a bus route through the city centre that "is easily identifiable and accessible by users" and a permanent bus facility.

Regional councillor Andrew von Dadelszen, deputy chairman, and Commissioner Anne Tolley, committee chairwoman.

The accepted route was referred to as "Option B", which travels down Cameron Rd, turns right at Elizabeth St towards Durham St, right at Hamilton St onto The Strand. A permanent transport hub would be located at Dive Cres.

The committee was presented a report on the development of the public transport route as part of the approved City Action Plan.

The city council's team leader of transport strategy and planning Alistair Talbot said the report showed how it identified the preferred long-term city centre bus route.

Talbot said there had been four route options presented at the last committee meeting but staff were asked to create an alternative option in collaboration with stakeholders. This alternative was named Option E.

But Option B was still the preferred option.

Regional councillor Paula Thompson and Commissioner Stephen Selwood. Photo / Talia Parker

Bay of Plenty Regional Council's transport service planning and project delivery team leader, Oliver Haycock, said it was important to get people as close to their destination as possible to make public transport efficient and the "mode of choice".

Therefore, he said the regional council supported Option B on the provision of a laneway connection between Durham St and Grey St "to enable the benefits" of easy access.

According to the agenda, the city council's approved Long-Term Plan included a budget and actions identified to deliver a laneway connection, which was under way.

Regional councillor Paula Thompson asked what the laneway would look like but Talbot said it was still being developed, with the location and design yet to be confirmed.

Thompson said she wanted to congratulate the commissioners and staff on the "truly inspirational" action plan.

"I have got the speed wobbles with the number of plans you are getting signed off."

Fellow regional councillor Andrew von Dadelszen called the action plan "a milestone achievement".

City Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said creating a laneway might involve a lot of discussion with private property owners but it would help link up the city centre.

Tolley also wanted more detail on the bus facility.

The city council's 'key moves' plan for the City Centre. Photo / supplied

"CBD land is scarce, expensive, and an interchange or a hub might take up quite a few car park spaces of which we are short."

Talbot offered to hold a workshop for the committee and council staff to discuss more details on the bus facility and was open to "more of an on-street type facility".

Tolley said it would be good to talk through the matter after the upcoming local elections, with potential new regional council members.



Public transport "priority actions" in the City Centre Action Plan

•A permanent bus facility, subject to a business case

•A bus route through the city centre (Option B)

•A "special vehicle area" on Durham St from Elizabeth St to Hamilton St (including the Civic Precinct)

•Signals on the intersection of Brown St and Cameron Rd

•Future-proofing a location for a future ferry service

•Future-proofing a location for the return or regional passenger rail (and possibly metro rail)