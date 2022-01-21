Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

From the CEOs: What's in store for businesses in 2022

7 minutes to read
Some of the region's CEOs discuss what's in store for businesses in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

The emotional toll of employee burnout, staff shortages, access to talent, and continued uncertainty will become more obvious as the region enters a third year with Covid-19, experts say.

The "highly-fared invader" of coronavirus had

