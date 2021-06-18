Friends of Tauranga Art Gallery fundraises for key gallery initiatives

Artist Jordan Barnes, guest speaker at Friends event, Dinner a la Art. Photo / Supplied

Pablo Picasso famously proclaimed "art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life".

He wasn't wrong, and following the tumultuous last 15 months, everyday life could certainly do with a wash of art.

Over this time, we've also learnt the importance of leading a balanced life and finding joy in the everyday. There's been a surge of interest in joining sports clubs, gyms, and fitness groups. But if you prefer more sedate pursuits consider joining the Friends of the Tauranga Art Gallery.

The Friends have regular gatherings, members are kept abreast of new exhibitions and artists talks and are invited to exclusive Gallery events. And you don't need to be an artist or an art connoisseur to join the group.

"Our members are a diverse bunch." Friends chairwoman Bridget Cummins says.

"Our membership has a wide range of ages, stages, and backgrounds. We are simply art enthusiasts who recognise the value of having a public gallery in our city and who enjoy coming together over a cup of tea or a glass of wine to appreciate it."

Membership starts at $30 per person and helps supports exhibitions such as the 2021 Fools Gold solo exhibition by local ceramic artist John Roy. Friends memberships also support gallery operations and the gallery's art education programme.

Bridget Cummins with John Roy at his Fools Gold exhibition opening. Photo / Supplied

Each year around 10,000 school children visit Tauranga Art Gallery as part of the programme. They spend time in an exhibition with a trained educator who then inspires them to create their own artwork in the gallery's education classroom.

The arts is one of the eight key learning areas of the New Zealand Curriculum, so the gallery's education programme supports the curriculum by growing a student's innovative mind; to apply critical, creative, and reflective thinking to all aspect of their learning.

Transporting these children to the Tauranga Art Gallery is the complementary ArtBus, which is funded by generous supporters, including the Friends.

To help continue this programme, and other initiatives, the Friends are hosting a fundraising evening later this month.

Dinner á la Art is an exclusive evening of art conversation with guest speaker Jordan Barnes, a three-course meal and wine. It is open to both members and non-members.

Bridget Cummins addressing Friends of Tauranga Art Gallery members. Photo / Supplied

"It's a great opportunity to see what the Friends is all about while supporting the gallery," Cummins said.

Tauranga Art Gallery Toi Tauranga is a not-for-profit organisation and a registered charitable trust.

As a council-controlled organisation it receives 80 per cent of its operational funding from Tauranga City Council but has a target of raising at least 20 per cent with support from corporate partners and membership groups like the Friends.

Tickets for Dinner á la Art are on sale now from the art gallery website. For more information about the Friends of Tauranga Art Gallery visit artgallery.org.nz/friends-of-the-gallery.

About the event

When: June 25, 6pm

Where: Elizabeth Street Cafe, 247 Cameron Rd, Tauranga

Cost: Members $120, non-members $150. All proceeds from the event will go to the gallery.

What: Dinner ā la Art - Three-course meal with wine pairing, artist talk with Jordan Barnes and silent auction.

- Supplied content