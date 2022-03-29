Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Friends of Pāpāmoa man David Holland 'gutted' by search suspension

3 minutes to read
David Holland's friends described him as generous and caring. Photo / Supplied

David Holland's friends described him as generous and caring. Photo / Supplied

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

A friend of missing man David Holland says there is no anger the search for him has been suspended.

In a statement released yesterday, Police said the search for missing Pāpāmoa man David Holland was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.