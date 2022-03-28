Missing Pāpāmoa man David Holland, a doctor, was last heard from on Friday, March 11. Photo / Supplied

The search for missing Pāpāmoa man David Holland is unable to continue without new information, police say.

In a statement released this afternoon , police said search teams looking for the 31-year-old, who was last seen on March 11, had exhausted available lines of inquiry at this time.

Originally from Wales, the Pāpāmoa-based doctor told friends he would be going for a swim near the end of Pacific View Rd.

He has not been seen since.

Police said extensive searches had been made of the area in an effort to understand what might have happened to him.

"To date, nothing of note has been found that would give us any clues as to David's whereabouts or movements."

Further searching cannot occur without evidence to narrow any areas of interest, the statement read.

The search is still being reviewed and police will assess any new information received.

"We are still appealing to anyone with information about David's movements or whereabouts to come forward."

Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.