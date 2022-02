A sail boat had tipped over in the Tauranga Harbour near Pilot Bay Mariner about 7.15pm. Photo / NZME

A sail boat had tipped over in the Tauranga Harbour near Pilot Bay Mariner about 7.15pm. Photo / NZME

Four people were rescued off a boat that tipped in the Tauranga Harbour last night.



A police spokeswoman said a sail boat had tipped over in the harbour near Pilot Bay about 7.15pm.

All four occupants, who were wearing life-jackets, were sitting on top of the boat, she said.

Coastguard went to the aid of the occupants who were helped out of the water and the boat was towed.

No injuries were reported.