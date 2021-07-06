Four people in Tauranga Hospital's ICU as RSV sees 29 patients admitted in four days

Four people are in Tauranga Hospital's intensive care unit with respiratory virus RSV. Photo / NZME

Four patients are in Tauranga Hospital's intensive care unit fighting against the respiratory virus RSV while another 29 children have been admitted to the paediatric ward in the past few days.

It comes after the Bay of Plenty District Health Board said last week it had brought in extra beds to cope with the huge demand of the highly infectious virus that was even affecting day-old babies.

Bay of Plenty DHB clinical nurse specialist infection prevention and control Robyn Boyne told the Bay of Plenty Times today that in the last four days, 29 children were admitted to Tauranga Hospital.

"Two to the intensive care unit and nine others were seen in the emergency department.

"There were three adults admitted, including two to ICU and two others were seen in the emergency department."

This time two years ago the DHB had seen 26 children and 10 adults presenting with RSV.

When asked if cases were slowing down, Boyne said it was too early to say.

"The numbers are changing all the time."

The virus has been described as highly infectious, causing cold-like symptoms in adults but posing a greater risk to the more commonly affected children and babies, who may develop breathing problems.

Meanwhile, in Rotorua, two babies are in the hospital's intensive care unit while another 13 children were in the paediatric ward with RSV.

As a result, Lakes DHB said it was restricting visitors to its children's unit, special care baby unit and intensive care.

It came after 48 children visited the Rotorua Hospital emergency department with respiratory illnesses on Monday. On average, 120 patients visit the department each day.

Rotorua Hospital chief operating officer Alan Wilson said in order to prevent the virus from spreading it was necessary to implement visitor guidelines within certain parts of the hospital.

Tips on how you can help prevent the spread of RSV:

• Avoid kissing your baby if you have cold symptoms

• Don't let anyone smoke around your baby

• Ask people to wash their hands before touching your baby

• Keep sick children home from daycare, kindergarten or school

• Practice regular hand-washing

• Cough/sneeze into your elbow

• Keep your distance from others when out in public

Symptoms include cough, fever, runny nose and headache.

The symptoms are much worse when the infection is severe and can include a high fever, wheezing, severe cough and trouble breathing.

Any children in the community with symptoms should be kept at home and not mix with other children in public places.