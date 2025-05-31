Second Division winners have won more than $30,000 each in Saturday's Lotto draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Second Division winners have won more than $30,000 each in Saturday's Lotto draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

Winning more than $30,000 will have three Bay of Plenty Lotto players jumping for joy – or perhaps partying like kings – this holiday weekend.

A Taupō player also won the $30,000 in Lotto’s Second Division draw on Saturday night.

One ticket was sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui and the rest were bought on MyLotto in Tauranga, Rotorua and Taupō.

The four winners will each get $30,746.

Lotto New Zealand advised anyone who bought their tickets from Bayfair Lotto or MyLotto to check it as soon as possible.