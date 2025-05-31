Other winners in the Second Division draw were from Auckland, Hamilton, Pātea, Feilding and Wellington.
Meanwhile, two Aucklanders won $500,000 each in the First Division draw.
The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Manukau and Pak‘nSave Manukau in Auckland.
The $10 million Lotto Powerball jackpot was not struck and will roll over to $12m for Wednesday’s draw.
A Strike player in Dannevirke will also be celebrating after bringing in $400,000 with Strike Four, with the winning ticket bought at New World Dannevirke.
The wins come after a Porirua grandmother won a life-changing $17.2m in Lotto Powerball earlier this week.