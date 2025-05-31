Advertisement
Four Lotto players in Bay of Plenty score $30,746 each

Bay of Plenty Times
Second Division winners have won more than $30,000 each in Saturday's Lotto draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

Winning more than $30,000 will have three Bay of Plenty Lotto players jumping for joy – or perhaps partying like kings – this holiday weekend.

A Taupō player also won the $30,000 in Lotto’s Second Division draw on Saturday night.

One ticket was sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount

