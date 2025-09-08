Former Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber has criticised the performance of ex-council CEO John Holyoake (inset). Photos / John Borren, George Novak
Former Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber has criticised how the council’s former chief executive - now a mayoral candidate – handled “significant financial mistakes”.
Webber’s comments came a month after he seconded John Holyoake’s candidate nomination for mayor.
Holyoake says some financial system issues at Western Bay ofPlenty District Council that caused the mistakes go back 10 to 15 years.
Webber stepped down after six years as mayor at the 2022 election. He was part of the committee that appointed Holyoake as chief executive in 2021. Holyoake resigned in January this year and finished in March.
“In my opinion, those mistakes should be picked up by the CEO who’s responsible for, and I quote once again from the Local Government Act ... the CEO maintains systems to enable effective planning and accurate financial and service performance for the local authority.”
Webber also raised concerns about staff retention during Holyoake’s time in the role.
The council’s senior leadership team had been recognised for excellence in the past, he said.
“What has changed in the last three years that led to the departure of several highly skilled, respected and experienced senior staff members, particularly from the finance team?”
Webber questioned what impact the loss of staff and expertise had on the mistakes.
The 2025 Annual Report and the two previous years did not mention “the significant financial mistakes”, he said.
These reports informed ratepayers, and they needed to hear the lowlights as well as the highlights, Webber said.
He said of the council: “In the last three years, you’ve been brilliant at patting yourself on the back, but I think you’ve had your head under the cushion when it comes to some of the issues.”
Webber told Local Democracy Reporting Holyoake approached him to second his candidate nomination late on the day nominations closed.
Candidates must be nominated by two people registered to vote in the area they are standing.