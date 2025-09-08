Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber criticises ex-CEO John Holyoake’s performance

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Former Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber has criticised the performance of ex-council CEO John Holyoake (inset). Photos / John Borren, George Novak

Former Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber has criticised the performance of ex-council CEO John Holyoake (inset). Photos / John Borren, George Novak

Former Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber has criticised how the council’s former chief executive - now a mayoral candidate – handled “significant financial mistakes”.

Webber’s comments came a month after he seconded John Holyoake’s candidate nomination for mayor.

Holyoake says some financial system issues at Western Bay of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save