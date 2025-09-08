On Thursday, Webber addressed the district’s final council meeting of the triennium, where the council adopted its draft 2025 Annual Report.

Webber spoke about the financial mistakes presented to the council in June that led to higher rates rises than initially forecast.

“I did find a number of financial mistakes and issues arising from executive-level decisions that cause concern at the governance level.

“I contend that the quantum of those issues, they would have arisen at least two years before they were reported.

“In my opinion, those mistakes should be picked up by the CEO who’s responsible for, and I quote once again from the Local Government Act ... the CEO maintains systems to enable effective planning and accurate financial and service performance for the local authority.”

Webber also raised concerns about staff retention during Holyoake’s time in the role.

Former Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber at Thursday's Western Bay of Plenty District Council meeting. Photo / Alisha Evans

The council’s senior leadership team had been recognised for excellence in the past, he said.

“What has changed in the last three years that led to the departure of several highly skilled, respected and experienced senior staff members, particularly from the finance team?”

Webber questioned what impact the loss of staff and expertise had on the mistakes.

The 2025 Annual Report and the two previous years did not mention “the significant financial mistakes”, he said.

These reports informed ratepayers, and they needed to hear the lowlights as well as the highlights, Webber said.

He said of the council: “In the last three years, you’ve been brilliant at patting yourself on the back, but I think you’ve had your head under the cushion when it comes to some of the issues.”

Webber told Local Democracy Reporting Holyoake approached him to second his candidate nomination late on the day nominations closed.

Candidates must be nominated by two people registered to vote in the area they are standing.

Asked why he seconded Holyoake’s nomination given his criticisms this week, Webber said he did not want to comment further.

Councillor and mayoral candidate Margaret Murray-Benge. Photo / John Borren

Councillor Margaret Murray-Benge, who is also running for mayor, told Thursday’s meeting the council, in her view, had a “very troubled three years” until interim chief executive Miriam Taris returned in March.

“We’ve lost a lot of good staff under the previous CEO.”

Murray-Benge wanted all councillors to be involved in appointing a chief executive in future, not just a subcommittee.

John Holyoake finished his chief executive role at Western Bay of Plenty District Council in March. Photo / George Novak

Holyoake told Local Democracy Reporting that during his time at the council, the team identified several financial system issues.

Some of these went back 10 to 15 years, which had an impact on the council’s current financial position, he said.

“It’s not always palatable to receive this sort of information, it was my job to present it, and I did.

“All financial information was audited and signed off by Audit New Zealand, before being approved by council.

He said he saw “no value in getting into these types of conversations”.

“At the end of the day, the CEO takes information, options and recommendations to the council. The mayor and councillors make decisions.

“In my view, that was always done with the best intent and integrity.”

Councillors share parting thoughts

At the same meeting, Deputy Mayor John Scrimgeour and councillor Anne Henry gave their valedictory speeches, as they have not sought re-election as Western Bay councillors.

Henry said she ran for council in 2019 to serve her communities by supporting them to achieve the best outcomes for their families.

“I believe that working ... for our people has enriched me, and I believe that I’m a better person for that experience.”

She is running for a seat on the Katikati Community Board.

Western Bay of Plenty Deputy Mayor John Scrimgeour and councillor Anne Henry at their last council meeting. Photo / Alisha Evans

Scrimgeour said after being elected in 2013 he thought he would serve a term or two but “some things can become addictive”.

“I’ve found this a great experience. This journey has widened my horizons and allowed me to meet and work with some wonderful people, both councillors and staff.”

Scrimgeour is running for a seat on the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Voting in the local body elections opens today and closes at noon on election day, Saturday, October 11.

