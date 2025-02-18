She will take up the position on March 31 and is expected to keep the role until early 2026, when a new chief executive will be found.

The recruitment process for a new chief executive will begin following the local body elections in October.

Since 2021, Taris has held several interim chief executive roles in local government, including at South Waikato District Council, New Plymouth District Council and with Taituarā, the professional body for local government professionals.

She is currently assisting in a senior role at Wellington City Council.

Western Bay Mayor James Denyer. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Mayor James Denyer said he was looking forward to Taris returning to the Western Bay.

“Miriam has a wealth of experience both from her time at Western Bay previously and from the wider perspective she has gained having worked at other councils more recently,” he said in a statement.

“The council is very pleased to welcome her back as interim chief executive until a permanent replacement is found after the elections.”

Holyoake will remain as chief executive until the end of March when Taris starts.

Denyer thanked him for his contribution to the council and the district.

“He leaves the council in a good space to continue to serve our communities.”

John Holyoake will finish as the Western Bay of Plenty District Council chief executive at the end of March. Photo / NZME

In January, Holyoake told Local Democracy Reporting he had been thinking about resigning for a while.

In December, he spoke to Mayor James Denyer about his plans and was initially going to leave mid-year but re-evaluated things during the Christmas break.

“There’s never a right time to do it so in the end I decided to do it for me.”

Holyoake joined the council in July 2021 and having never worked in local government before, he said was expecting to walk into an organisation that had an “old school” culture.

“It’s just not. The people here are incredibly passionate about their communities and everything they do, whether that’s core infrastructure through to community well-being.

“They are true public servants, they love what they do.”

It wasn’t always appreciated how much council did for communities outside of core infrastructure, Holyoake said.

“Whether it’s economic or other social outcomes, we’re all striving for the community groups that we support and work with, [and the] relationships with mana whenua who are critical in that space.”

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.