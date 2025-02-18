Taris started at the council in 2008, spending six years as its manager of corporate and planning services then became chief executive from 2014 to 2021. Holyoake took on the role after her resignation.
The council appointed Taris to the interim role at its meeting on February 18.
She will take up the position on March 31 and is expected to keep the role until early 2026, when a new chief executive will be found.
The recruitment process for a new chief executive will begin following the local body elections in October.
Since 2021, Taris has held several interim chief executive roles in local government, including at South Waikato District Council, New Plymouth District Council and with Taituarā, the professional body for local government professionals.
She is currently assisting in a senior role at Wellington City Council.