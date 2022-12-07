Phillipa Clarke fans out her feathers at the Lions Club of Katikati Christmas Parade.

Phillipa Clarke was as proud as a peacock at Katikati’s Christmas parade.

The Katikati painter looked as graceful as a swan gliding the length of the Lions Club of Katikati Christmas Parade in her peacock outfit — which on cue fanned out spectacular tail feathers — but she was first to admit taking part was outside her comfort zone.

‘’I’m normally the person in the background’', she says.

Phillipa was dressed in the fabulous, manually operated peacock tail designed and made by Jacqui Herbert of Katikati. Phillipa bravely walked the parade solo.

She was as happy as a lark, though. The peacock tail worked beautifully.

‘’It was surprisingly easy to manage, I was really worried but it came together really well.’’

The look was topped off with a Victorian-inspired dress and towering platform boots to make her taller so the tail did not drag along the ground.

Phillipa was just one of many who took part in the annual festive parade at the weekend.

Jacqui had created the tail using fibreglass rods and hose connectors fastened to a sturdy leather belt worn under the dress.

‘’The tail holds up really well, but if you get caught in the wind it can be a bit exciting,’’ Jacqui says.

Jacqui, who says she ‘’never makes anything normal’', made the peacock tail a few years ago. She already had a steampunk-inspired dress.

Jacqui and husband Bill are associated with Paeroa and Tauranga Steampunk groups. Their steampunk names are Justin and Eva-Lynn Cognito.

Steampunkers Bill and Jacqui Herbert were Santa’s Air Support at the parade.

They enjoy the genre because it’s ‘’very silly and lots of fun’'.

Santa’s Air Support was their parade float — an elaborate Victorian/sci-fi vehicle made from a dinghy mould and an old lawnmower.

The rest of the parade had businesses, schools, clubs, organisations and emergency services taking part.

Bay of Plenty Pipes and Drums led the parade, then the service vehicles making plenty of noise, followed by an array of festive floats, about 10 tractors and Santa as the finale float.

Lions Club of Katikati president Cherie Pickin says the float was great fun for all and a big success.

Float prizes went to Katikati Seas Scout cubs with first prize, second was Birchwood Express, third went to Katikati Rugby Club, and Jacqui and Bill won fourth for the SAS.