Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 29A in Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 29A in Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

Five people were injured in a crash which closed State Highway 29A in Mount Maunganui, Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the multi-vehicle crash near the Maungatapu on-ramp and Truman Lane about 3pm.

St John sent five vehicles to the scene, treating five people and transporting them all to Tauranga Hospital.

Three were seriously injured and two moderately.

The road reopened around 10.15pm Sunday.