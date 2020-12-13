The fire can be seen from Mount Maunganui beach.

Firefighters have been called to a fire on Matakana Island off Tauranga.

The Bay of Plenty Times was made aware of the fire at 3.45pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand could not confirm any details other than the location at this point.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police had received reports of the fire but had not been dispatched.

"We received a report about 3.53pm of smoke that appeared to be coming from Matakana Island."

Matakana Island stretches from Bowentown to Mount Maunganui and is largely covered with pine trees. It had a population of 183 at the 2018 New Zealand census.