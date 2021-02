Investigators looking into Greerton house fire. Photo / File

A Greerton home was well ablaze when crews arrived to put it out early this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three crews were called to the Waimapu St address at 12.42am.

The blaze was 10m by 15m and took 45 minutes to extinguish.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire investigators are on their way to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.