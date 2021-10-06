Fire crews battle 'well involved' building fire in Kawerau

FILE

A fire investigator will head to the scene of a building fire in Kawerau this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said four appliances were called to a fire at a commercial building on Onslow St about 12.30am.

The building was "well involved" when crews arrived, she said.

The fire was extinguished and hotspots dampened down by about 3.45am.

There were no reports of any people in the building at the time of the fire, the spokeswoman said.

