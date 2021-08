Fire crews are responding to a single-story house fire on Harris St in Te Puke. Photo/File

Fire crews are responding to a single-story house fire on Harris St in Te Puke.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the fire at about 2.45pm.

Three fire appliances are currently at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the blase was "well-involved".

There are no reports of injuries.