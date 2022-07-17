Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Felix Desmarais: The reason I'm cutting out technology for an hour a day

4 minutes to read
What have I become? It's not my fault, it's technology's fault. Photo / AP

Felix Desmarais
By
Local Democracy Reporter

COMMENT:

It was 11.47pm, I'd clocked 9939 steps for the day, and I threw my $470 watch out of the window.

I threw my $2000 phone in the lake. I got a stick, tied a

