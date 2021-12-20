Feasibility study launched for new multi-use arena in Tauranga

Wharepai Domain will be the focus of a feasibility study for a new multi-use arena in Tauranga. Photo / NZME

Wharepai Domain will be the focus of a feasibility study for a new multi-use arena in Tauranga. Photo / NZME

A new multi-use arena for Tauranga is being investigated.

Tuhura Consulting and Visitor Solutions will conduct a feasibility study and investment plan for a multi-use arena that "has the potential to be home to all types of events, including cultural, community, business, entertainment and sports events, including large-scale concerts".

The study is being undertaken through Priority One, the Western Bay of Plenty Economic Development Agency, in collaboration with Tauranga City Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Sport New Zealand.

In a statement, Priority One said a charitable trust was expected to be set up to manage the project and take it forward, assuming a viable option was identified through the feasibility study.

Tauranga City Council Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said it presented an exciting opportunity to cater to the diverse entertainment desires of the community in a world-class arena as the region's population growth was forecast to continue over the next 30 years.

While no decisions had been made, a preferred site had been identified in Tauranga through initial site analysis studies.

Wharepai Domain, also known as The Domain, would be the focus of the feasibility

study and investment plan.

"Investment in our future generations is critical and we look forward to this project generating excitement in our rangatahi, whānau and wider community," Ngāti Ranginui chairwoman Donna Gardiner said.

Tuhara Consulting and Visitor Solutions were already speaking with key stakeholders, including those that use Wharepai Domain.

Mana whenua and iwi will also be represented on the charitable trust, and a working group that has been set up. They will also be consulted on this mahi throughout the process.

The study is expected to take about four months and should be completed by March 31.

-SUPPLIED CONTENT