Fatal crash on Tauranga Eastern Link

A person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 2 near Papamoa Beach last night, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a 4x4 vehicle, just before 11pm on Tauranga's Eastern Link.

Both vehicles had a single occupant. The driver of the car died at the scene and the driver of the 4x4 vehicle was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The road was closed for a number of hours and diversions were in place.

The scene is now clear and the road open.