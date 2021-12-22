Farmers head to Pukehina Beach for surf lessons, relaxation

Participants in the Surfing for Farmers programme being run by Pukehina Surf Rescue.

Pukehina Surf Rescue is the only surf lifesaving club in the country involved in the Surfing for Farmers programme.

For the past three Thursdays, farmers have gathered at the club for lessons on how to surf.

The programme was started by farmers, for farmers and is a surf therapy initiative which is helping improve mental health and wellbeing in New Zealand rural communities.

Pukehina Surf rescue chairman Boyd Harris says the club's location was a big factor in getting on board.

''We've jumped into it because we are in the heart of the primary sector at Pukehina and many of our members are involved in, or servicing, primary industries.

''We value being able to allow safe opportunities for people to get in the water and have a bit of fun and connection.''

The initiative has already drawn farmers from as far afield as Rotorua, with 15 at the beach for the first session.

Boyd says the surf wasn't great for the first evening, but it was an opportunity to learn some of the basics on the beach and then give them a try.

''A few of them got up, but if you were a surfer, you wouldn't have gone out,'' he says.

Afterwards there was a barbecue and a chance to catch up and chat at the club.

The sessions have now stopped for the Christmas break but will start up again on January 20 and continue until March 3.

''Pukehina Surf Rescue is proud to support this mahi and welcome farmers and orchardists to pop out,'' says Boyd.

Surfing for Farmers is now in its fourth season across 21 locations.

Launched in Gisborne in 2018 by Stephen Thomson, thousands of farmers around the country have taken part in the initiative.

The Surfing for Farmers programme gives farmers and growers the opportunity to step away from what can be an all-consuming business, get out on the water for a surf, enjoy a barbecue and share stories with others in the rural community. All equipment and coaching is provided free of charge.

