Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare at the opening. Photo / Mead Norton

A whānau of five have just moved into their “forever home” in Pāpāmoa after 10 new rental homes were built following a funding boost from the Government.

Danya Anderson said she, her partner Piripi Rangikotua and their three children moved into one of the 10 homes from Ōpōtiki on November 19.

The 37-year-old was at the official opening of the homes in Pāpāmoa yesterday, attended by Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare. The homes are for working whānau of Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore.

Following a $15 million funding boost from the Government this year, Manawa Community Housing Trust built the new four-bedroom affordable rental homes, with a further 20 homes to be delivered by the end of 2024.

Anderson said Pāpāmoa provided better access to health services and schools compared to “the small town of Ōpōtiki”.

Anderson said her partner still worked in Ōpōtiki, while she had just started her own commercial cleaning business after being in the industry for more than 13 years. Living in Pāpāmoa meant more opportunities to grow clients for her business..

Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore chairwoman Verna Ohia-Gate. Photo / Mead Norton

The move also meant they were closer to whānau - “It’s brought our families back together.”

She said the move provided “a new future” for her whānau.

“We can actually call this our forever home now.”

She said the initiative was “awesome” as it meant Māori families could “finally call a house their home”.

“The market today is just shocking, whereas now that the Government is helping us to live a better, stable life - I reckon that’s really awesome.”

Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore chairwoman Verna Ohia-Gate said the homes were for “hard-working, low-income” whānau.

The homes would be rented for 40 to 50 per cent lower than the market average - a financial saving of $375 to $425 per week, she said. According to Trade Me figures, Tauranga’s median weekly rent was $650 in October.

Manawa Community Housing Trust is the housing delivery entity of Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore Trust. It is a registered community housing provider tasked specifically with providing housing solutions for Ngā Pōtiki whānau.

Manawa Community Housing Trust general manager Victoria Carroll said the homes would also be available for young adult members to band together as flatmates.

“For many of our whānau, this is their only opportunity to leave the nest and start their journey to independence.”

Carroll said all rental tenants would be supported by the Ngā Pōtiki Housing team and its partners, providing wrap-around services including budget advice, access to free healthcare services, housing and home ownership pathways.

Minister Henare said the Bay of Plenty region was one of many facing “significant housing challenges”.

“This Government is taking action by working in partnership with iwi to deliver warm, dry homes for whānau.”

The houses will be offered to low-income earners who have struggled to get into local market rental homes at a much more affordable cost.

“These whare will give Ngā Pōtiki whānau the ability to continue living in their rohe, to be close to their whānau and marae [and] to stay connected to their whenua, which is what is at the core of the Government’s Māori Housing Strategy,” Henare said.

The next stage of the project is the construction of four townhouse blocks of two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes. These 20 homes will also be affordable rentals for Ngā Pōtiki whānau.