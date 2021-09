FILE

Emergency services are at the scene of a gas main leak in Pāpāmoa.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said evacuations were under way after a commercial gas main strike near the intersection of Sandhurst Dr and Gloucester Rd.

"It is leaking large volumes of gas and fire crews are helping with evacuations and scene safety," he said.

Police and the gas authority are also on scene.

People are advised to stay away from the area.