Eruption in Tonga: Bay of Plenty family members 'helpless' after losing contact with loved ones

5 minutes to read
Bay of Plenty Times
By Cira Olivier and Sandra Conchie

The last words a Tongan man living in Tauranga heard from his mother back home was that the "waves were coming" and it was "pretty bad".

While he hasn't been able to reach her since

