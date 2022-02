Erania Daniels, 32,. Photo / Supplied

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Erania Daniels, 32, who has a warrant for his arrest.

He has links throughout the North Island, and to Taneatua in the Eastern Bay of Plenty specifically.

Members of the public should not approach him, police said.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call 105 and quote file number 220219/6052 or provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.