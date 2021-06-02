EPIC Te Puke Comedy Debate bringing the laughs for a good cause

Catherine Sipson with the latest incarnation of the Epic Te Puke Comedy Debate trophy. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

One more piece of the EPIC Te Puke Comedy Debate is in place.

Winning the debate doesn't just bring bragging rights — there's always a pretty out-there trophy that goes to the successful team.

But it isn't any old tin pot — the trophy is a something a bit special — in fact, each year it is unique.

The trophy has the same basic winners' cup at its heart, but, in the hands of Waipuna Hospice Shop manager Catherine Sipson it is zhuzhed up into something pretty special, that fits the tone of the debate.

With the moot for the 2021 debate Money is the Root of All Evil, Catherine has gone all out with money, fire and a devil's mask and she has given the trophy some gravitas — by adding legs.

Michele A'Court. Photo / File

"Everything is sourced from the shop," says Catherine, "It's always fun interpreting the theme differently each time."

She says it took her a "couple of days to whip up".

"There was a lot of blood sweat and tears that went into it, but it's always a lot of fun."

Catherine will also use stock from the shop to create centre pieces for the tables.

"And the good thing is, we will get everything back to sell."

In return, funds from the raffle at the Comedy Debate will be donated Waipuna Hospice.

"It's nice to support EPIC Te Puke and it's very cool they are fundraising for Waipuna Hospice — very cool and much appreciated."

Ben Hurley. Photo / File

The debate is being held at Te Puke Citizens RSA on June 24 with two previously successful team captains, Ben Hurley and Michele A'Court, returning to the scene of their triumphs.

EPIC Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen says all the front row corporate tables at the debate were sold within three days of them being made available, but other tables and individual tickets are still for sale.

"People should get in quick for the tables because they do sell out," she says.

Table decorations will have a poor or a rich theme.

Rebecca says she is still on the lookout for more raffle prizes and says there will be a selection, some good, and others that might not be quite so attractive, but nevertheless fun.

The Comedy Debate is designed to be a fun event.

"The point is not to make money [for EPIC], it's to provide a fun, middle of the winter event for businesses, individuals and groups of people to attend and showcase some of the local comedy in the community."

MC for the evening will be Stem Rural Accountants director Martin Pipe.