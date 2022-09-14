The registration team and volunteers at last year's EPIC Te Puke Spring Clean.

It's the time for a spring clean - and the town needs it just as much as your house.

The annual EPIC Te Puke Spring Clean next Wednesday offers a chance to spruce up the town and clean up some of the rubbish that has accumulated over winter.

Volunteers are asked to register at The Hub on Jocelyn St from 3pm, collect bags and gloves and then head out to pick up whatever rubbish they can find.

The collection point is The Daily cafe on Commerce Lane where collectors will be rewarded with pizza and there will be a chance to win prizes sponsored by Te Puke McDonald's and Te Puke Countdown.

EPIC Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen says while the spring clean itself is on Wednesday, she is encouraging everyone to get involved at any time during the week which is Keep New Zealand Beautiful's Clean Up Week.

"We can't run an event for the whole town, but, if we can all do our bit in our local spaces then we will make such a difference," she says.

"[People] can then drop off rubbish at the event - pick up in their local area, down the end of their drive or at their local playground or stream."

All waste collected is sorted and tallied up, then data is sent to the national effort.

"Last year we were a little unlucky with the weather, so let's make a massive effort this year."

The initiative is supported by Poutiri Trust, The Hub, The Daily cafe and EPIC Te Puke.