Envirohub's Sustainable Backyards has month of Tauranga events

Liesel Carnie is the projects manager for Envirohub Bay of Plenty's Sustainable Backyards. Photo / George Novak

There is something for everyone as Envirohub Bay of Plenty encourages people to connect and learn more about conservation and sustainable living.

Sustainable Backyards (SBY) is a month-long calendar of events in March hosted throughout the Bay of Plenty.

There are many free or low-cost Enviro Events supporting sustainable living, conservation and other initiatives.

Sustainable Backyards projects manager Liesel Carnie said the programme strived to connect, teach and inspire the community towards a sustainable future.

"Now more than ever, people are looking for ways to live more sustainably and connect with nature - Sustainable Backyards is the perfect place to start.

"Whether it is your first step on a sustainable journey or you want more in-depth knowledge about sustainability and conservation, there is something for everyone."

Carnie said Sustainable Backyards capped the number of events this year due to its increasing popularity in recent years.

"Sustainable Backyards was never meant to become as big as it did ... it continued to grow every year with over 230 events planned last year.

"This year we decided to focus on quality over quantity."

Some events being held in Tauranga and Western Bay include movie nights, clean-ups, Katikati Cultural Festival, tours, a Rongoā Māori Planting Project, crocheting make-up pads, and a Harvest Festival and Long Table Lunch.

There are also a number of workshops such as worm farming, kombucha, water quality monitoring, waste-free parenting and more.

Carnie said they always looked forward to the programmes but she was especially excited about the Underwater Clean Up and the Speakers Forums.

"We have run these events in the past and they have been really popular.



"The Underwater Clean Up with Dive Zone and TCC [Tauranga City Council] is a lot of fun.

"It is frightening but also exciting to see how much rubbish is collected underwater.

"This year we have planned some kids' entertainment so we are looking forward to a bigger version of this event."

She said the Speakers Forum never failed to impress.

"This year the theme is Climate Change: Doing the Mahi, and I am looking forward to hearing from some inspiring people and the work they have done to directly slow the curve on climate change."

Carnie said climate change was not going away, and it would take everyone to overcome the potential problems we would face.

"Individuals, organisations, businesses and government must all do something collectively and Sustainable Backyards events aim to teach and inspire us to live in a more sustainable way."

People were all kitted out for a Underwater Clean Up. Photo / Supplied

Dive Zone Tauranga co-owner Liz Plank said in underwater clean-ups they had found a lot of fishing lines which was hazardous to aquatic and marine life, as well as items such as car batteries and tyres.

"At Dive Zone we consider ourselves to be advocates for our ocean and this is one of the little things we can do to help do our bit."

ReMaker Space creative administrator Alyssa Reed said there were a few different events they would be holding.

These included sustainable living workshops, a Glad Rags clothing swap, and a Circular economy solutions to Textiles Seminar.

The workshops include papermaking, sew a zero-waste dress, build an insect hotel, and paint with kōkōwai (clay).

She encouraged people to come along because the workshops and events all encouraged people to rethink materials they may already have in their life or would be thrown away.

"It's all about making sustainable life choices."

For the full Tauranga/Western Bay schedule and to see what is happening in other Bay of Plenty areas go to envirohub.org.nz/sustainablebackyards.