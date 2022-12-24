Emma Houpt: Why I’m going to start helping Tauranga’s foodbank

Cereal was one of the items on the foodbanks donations wishlist this Christmas. Photo / Mead Norton

Up until now, I have never donated to the Tauranga Community Foodbank.

It’s embarrassing to admit given I have spent the past six weeks writing stories all about the service as part of the Bay of Plenty Christmas appeal.

Talking to those working on the frontline about the soaring demand for food support, interviewing clients about how much pressure it takes off their daily lives and profiling generous donations.

I needed to hear these stories and see the acts of kindness first-hand to know how vital the foodbank’s role is in this city.

Since moving to Tauranga almost four years ago, I have been aware of the good work they do, but I didn’t understand the actual difference they made in the lives of people who are struggling.

A mum of four children, who had been receiving weekly groceries from the foodbank since February, told me ongoing food support kept her and her family out of poverty.

She never expected to be in the situation of not being able to afford food - previously earning a decent income.

The family lived in Rotorua but left after facing domestic violence, moving into emergency housing in Tauranga. That’s when she was referred to the foodbank.

She recounted what it was like moving to a new city with no family support and how she simply couldn’t afford to buy groceries with skyrocketing food prices.

Hearing her story got me thinking about how many others in Tauranga were in similar situations.

This year the foodbank has helped 18,020 people from 6435 households in 2022. This was an increase of almost 3000 people on the previous year.

And foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin believes this need is only going to get bigger heading into 2023.

That’s why those who can need to prioritise helping organisations such as the foodbank by giving time, money and food. This will likely result in others following their lead.

Only a couple of days ago, a smiling middle-aged man dropped by the NZME office in Tauranga with four big boxes filled with muesli, cornflakes and other food items.

He told me while shopping earlier that day he had accidentally inspired someone else to donate while having a chat at the checkout.

The person commented on how much he must love cereal, and the man said all of it was actually going to be donated to the foodbank.

Motivated by the man’s actions, this person then headed back into the supermarket to buy a trolley-load of food to donate.

Another example of this is a handful of volunteers I spoke with who told me they got involved after being inspired by the efforts of close friends.

Writing this series of stories has made me realise how important it is we all work together to keep this community organisation afloat. That’s why from now I’ll be doing my bit to help the foodbank - even if it just donating a couple of cans every month.

Hopefully, I can motivate others to do the same along the way.