Emergency services responding to work place incident in Te Puke

Emergency services, including a helicopter at EastPack on Te Puke Quarry Rd. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Emergency services are responding to a workplace incident in Te Puke.

A police media spokeswoman said police were notified by St John about a workplace accident on Te Puke Quarry Rd just before 1pm.

Work Safe was in the process of being notified, she said.

Fire and Emergency are also on the scene, a spokeswoman said.

Eastpack chief executive Hamish Simson said the incident was not on the business' site.

He said his staff had reported hearing what they believed to be an "explosion" from a neighbouring site.

He said the Eastpack site was being used by emergency services.

More to come.