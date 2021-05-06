Emergency services responding to accident on State Highway 30, Lake Rotomā

Lake Rotomā. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a car crash on State Highway 30, Lake Rotomā.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene, near Ōtangiwai Point, at 8.34am.

One person with minor injuries has been taken to Whakatāne Hospital, she said.

Ōtangiwai Point is the same area where Kawerau woman Julie Kaipara died in April after her car left the road and crashed into the lake.

It is also the same spot where two people died after their car plunged into the lake in July last year.

The police have been approached for comment.

More to come.