Emergency services called to several crashes in the Bay

There have been several crashes in Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty this afternoon.

A police spokesman said it was called to a two-vehicle crash between Poike Rd and Oropi Rd at about 3.40pm.

Minor to moderate injuries were reported and the number of people involved was not known.

There was a single-vehicle crash on Te Puna Station Rd between Clarke and Te Puna Rds at about 3.50pm with no injuries reported.

Emergency services were also called to several other crashes in the wider region, including one single-vehicle crash in Rotorua at about 3.10pm, with one person injured.

In Wairakei, five people were injured in a crash involving a bus and car at about 2.30pm.