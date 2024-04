Emergency services were called to Athenree Rd about 11.50am yesterday, police said.

One person has died after a workplace incident on a private property in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to Athenree Rd about 11.50am yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

The person died at the scene and WorkSafe has been notified.

Inquiries were ongoing, she said.