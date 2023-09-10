







Jan Tinetti is running again in Tauranga for the Labour Party this election and, while she is high on the Labour list, she says she would really “love to have the opportunity” to represent Tauranga voters in Parliament.

As Minister of Education, Tinetti has been heavily involved in the current Government but she is also clear on what she says are Tauranga’s biggest issues:

Equality of access to the great things about Tauranga.

Transport, including public transport to address climate change and congestion.

Addressing skill shortages through immigration and training.

In this video interview, Tinetti reveals that Kāinga Ora has chosen not to utilise the Bongard Centre land, leaving it open for Waikato University to expand into.

“It goes to a Linz process but it is something that Waikato University will have to work through,” she said.

“But it’s obvious that that is a space that is an education campus.”

Housing in Tauranga is widely acknowledged to be a huge problem, as it is around the country.

Tinetti points out that affordable houses are at last being built in substantial numbers. She claims that more state houses are being built than at any time since the 1970s, with one in six state homes built since 2017. Whether it is enough to house the many people living in cars, vans and motels is yet to be seen.

Like most Tauranga candidates, Tinetti believes in strong consequences for criminals while also dealing with the long-term causes of crime including poverty and disaffected young adults.

Watch the Local Focus video to see all of Jan Tinetti’s answers on a range of important questions.

