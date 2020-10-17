Election 2020: Is Coromandel safe with National's Scott Simpson?

Coromandel residents will soon know if their seat - historically with National - will stay blue.

The electorate includes Thames, Whitianga and Whangamatā, but extends through Waihī Beach, Katikati and Matakana Island, to Whakamārama just north of Tauranga.

Coromandel has been a National stronghold, apart from 1999 to 2002 when it was held by Jeanette Fitzsimons of the Green Party.

It was the first and only time the Green Party won an electorate and the first time the Coromandel electorate was won by a woman.

Coromandel electorate candidates clockwise from top left: Michael Egleton, Steve Hart, Pamela Grealey, Scott Simpson, Tony Brljevich, Bob Wessex, Rob Hunter and Nathaniel Blomfield.

National's Scott Simpson has held the seat since 2011 and is contesting it again.

Tonight, he is joining supporters and volunteers at Richmond Villas in Thames.

When asked how confident he was going into the evening, Simpson told the Bay of Plenty Times he "never takes anything for granted" and had "worked hard" throughout the campaign.

He moved away from his traditional approach of door-knocking and holding large public meetings, due to Covid-19.

"It has been a very long, drawn-out period. "

Scott Simpson is standing in Coromandel electorate for National. Photo / Supplied

The National Party got most (51.2 per cent) of the party votes in Coromandel in 2017.

Simpson won 55.1 per cent of the 41,847 votes cast in the electorate that year.

He had a margin of 14,326 votes over Labour's Nathaniel Blomfield, who won 8727, or 20.85 per cent.

Labour's Coromandel candidate Nathaniel Blomfield. Photo / Supplied

Blomfield is also standing again in 2020.

Supporters and volunteers have gathered with him at the Labour rooms in Thames, for the evening.

Looking back on this year's push, he said: "it was definitely very stop-and-start, stop and start, which made it arduous".

"But there was a lot of positivity from people, particularly around the large Government responses [in the last three years]."

He was "very confident" Labour would return to leadership and acknowledged Coromandel was "typically a blue seat".

"I will be pleased if we close the margin, to make it more 'purple', that will be a success."

Contesting the electorate alongside Simpson and Blomfield this year are several newcomers.

Green Party candidate for Coromandel, Pamela Grealey. Photo / Supplied

They include Green Party candidate Pamela Grealey, Act Party candidate David Olsen, Rob Hunter for The Opportunities Party, Advance NZ's Tony Brljevich, New Conservative's Michael Egleton, Steven Hart for NZ Outdoors Party and Bob Wessex for Not a Party.

Brljevich is a former deputy mayor of Thames-Coromandel.

Blomfield has said one of the main issues for the region would be pulling money back into the local economy after Covid-19's hits to tourism.

Simpson advocated for the development of a four-lane expressway on State Highway 2 between Waihī and Tauranga and establishing a national park in Coromandel.

Whitianga on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / File

In the 2018 Census, Coromandel had the highest proportion of people aged 60-64 years (8.2 per cent), those aged 65-69 (9.2 per cent), and those aged 70-74 (8 per cent) of any electorate.

More than one-third (35.3 per cent) of private dwellings are unoccupied, also the highest proportion in New Zealand.

The electorate also had the highest proportion of people whose family income was either between $30,001 and $50,000 (23 per cent), or between $50,001 and $70,000 (18.3 per cent).